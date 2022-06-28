Advertisement

Friends of the Mississippi River group demands action against invasive carp

By Noah Caplan
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 10:40 PM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CITY, Minn. (KTTC) – They started making their way upstream decades ago, and have been found in the Minnesota waters of the Mississippi. But are invasive carp in Minnesota to stay?

“We have a really important opportunity to stop them from moving further upstream, but to do that, we need to act right now,” said Colleen O’Connor Toberman, a director with Friends of the Mississippi River.

Toberman sent a strong message to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Monday.

“We think it’s time for action, for deterrence and barriers, and they’re not doing those,” Toberman said.

Carp are filter feeders, so they can harm ecosystems by growing in population and eating plankton and other smaller items that the native species feed on. One particular carp that humans need to look out for is the silver carp, which can jump out of the water and cause harm.

“I’ve heard there are places on the Missouri River where water skiing is too dangerous,” Toberman said.

“I actually got hit in the face by a silver carp that jumped once, and I got a black eye,” said Grace Loppnow, the Invasive Fish Coordinator with the DNR.

The DNR says it’s not that worried about the carp in Minnesota waters just yet, because it hasn’t seen any spawning.

“That’s the point to which we start to which we start to worry about these things,” Loppnow said.

The DNR’s focus has been at Pool 8 in the Mississippi, but Toberman says that’s not enough.

“It seems like the most likely spot that reproduction could happen,” Loppnow said.

“If we saw spawning activity tomorrow, it would be too late,” Toberman said.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police on the scene on 11th Avenue NE in Rochester.
UPDATE: Police not able to make contact with man wanted by law enforcement, no longer on scene
Kasson Fire
Three Kasson businesses misplaced after overnight fire destroys building
Rochesterfest
RochesterFest Recap: Organizers note attendance concerns
Belle an four year old English Setter
Pine Island dog wins big at Westminster Dog Show
With the cost of storage rising, many stores are figuring out it’s cheaper to give customers...
Just keep your returns: Stores weigh paying you not to bring back unwanted items

Latest News

Storm damage in Rochester
Downed trees, power lines in Rochester
No injuries in Hayfield fire
No one hurt in assisted living fire
Traffic
42 million drivers hitting the road for 4th of July weekend amid rising gas prices
Firework pet anxiety
4th of July travels, Darian Leddy reports