Three Kasson businesses misplaced after overnight fire destroys building

UPDATE: Kasson Police Department released a few more details regarding the overnight fire.

The building is a total loss and three businesses, Bigelow Painting, KA Moe & Associates, and Deraad Overhead Door, have all been misplaced by the fire.

Officials said the building did not have a fire sprinkler system.

The fire was extinguished by 9:40 a.m.

The State Fire Marshal Division, with the assistance of Kasson police, is investigating the cause and origin of the fire.

UPDATE: The building that was on fire early Tuesday morning has been confirmed as the Bigelow Painting Shop in Kasson.

According to Kasson Fire Department Chief Joe Fitch, Kasson Fire Department and Dodge Center Fire Department were both paged to the shop around 1:45 a.m.

Chief Fitch said they arrived on scene and the roof was mostly fallen in and the side walls were starting to fall out as well. Firefighters then worked to put the fire out.

No one was hurt and no one was in the building at the time.

The building is a total loss.

Kasson Fire (KTTC)

KA Moe & Associates, a tax firm, was also located in the building.

There is no word yet on the cause of the fire.

KASSON, Minn. (KTTC) – Firefighters responded to an early morning fire in Dodge County.

It happened just before 2:00 a.m. Tuesday on 8th Street Southeast in Kasson.

Firefighters on scene of a fire on 8th Street Southeast in Kasson. (KTTC)

Officials at the scene did not say what kind of building is burning or if anyone was injured.

The cause is not clear at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with KTTC for the latest.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.