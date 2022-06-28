42 million drivers hitting the road for 4th of July weekend amid rising gas prices

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – One of the biggest travel weekends is just a few days away. Travel experts predict 42 million drivers will hit the road for the 4th of July.

Before you hit the road this holiday weekend, it may be a good idea to make sure your vehicle is road trip ready.

“We do our best to educate the public on how to safely navigate their road trips in an effort to try to minimize as many people who are stranded as possible,” AAA Minnesota-Iowa public affairs specialist Meredith Mitts said.

AAA suggests making sure your oil has been changed recently, checking your tire pressure making sure they have good tread and filling up all fluids in your car.

“So that way, before you ever leave the driveway, you know your car and your family are safe,” Mitts said.

If you’re traveling with a trailer or a camper, make sure everything is strapped down.

“Double checking that all of the straps and the tie downs, any way that it’s connected to your vehicle, is in good condition and not showing any signs of wear and tear,” Mitts said.

AAA says the high gas prices aren’t causing people to cancel their 4th of July trips.

But for some drivers, they’re still unsure.

“I’m gonna head home to Fargo, North Dakota and probably stay pretty close to home,” driver Suzanne Larson said.

“I’m not too sure actually. I might just chill inside or something,” Hutton Langdon said.

This time last year, the average price for gas in Minnesota was $2.93. Right now, we’re sitting at $4.75.

“We have not done as much traveling as we’d like to this summer, because of the gas prices,” Larson said.

“It’s been easier in year’s past. I remember gas was like probably three bucks a gallon. Now it’s like almost $6? It’s pretty crazy,” passenger Hayden Langdon said.

“They can’t go anywhere because of them,” Hutton Langdon said.

While many are still hitting the road, some are looking to cut costs elsewhere.

“Staying at a more budget-friendly hotel or doing one less excursion just to counteract that cost and make sure you can stay within your budget,” Mitts said.

“You do what you have to do and maybe cut back in other places, but it’s not fun,” Larson said.

Another tip AAA suggests when getting prepared for a road trip is getting your car battery checked. Extreme temperatures both cold and hot can drain the battery’s life.

