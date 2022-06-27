Advertisement

Silver Lake Pool delays continue, city hopes to open it by Friday

Silver Lake pool
Silver Lake pool(KTTC)
By Beret Leone
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 6:43 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Rochester’s Silver Lake Pool is staying closed while the city works on maintenance issues.

After vandalism to the pool cover earlier this summer, and an aging pool, there have been a number of delays getting the pool up and running. It’s also hindered the Rochester Swim Club from offering as many swimming lessons as it would like, because only one of the city pools is operating.

As disappointing as it is, Parks and Recreation officials say it will be back open, very soon.

“Silver Lake is a nice pool, it’s a little quieter usually, so it’s nice for families and kids to go and get in the water. There’s a nice kiddie pool that’s shallow. Not a lot of bells and whistles to it, but it’s a nice place to cool off,” Recreation Supervisor Ben Boldt said.

Right now, the chemical controller is intermittently running, which needs to be working all the time before swimmers get let into the pool.

“It’s great for a lot of groups, and we are really hoping to get it online soon,” Boldt said.

Boldt said the goal is to have the pool up and running by Friday, and he thinks it’s on track to do that.

