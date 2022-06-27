Remembering Jodi Huisentruit 27 years after her abduction

MASON CITY, Iowa (KTTC) –27 years ago, Jodi Huisentruit was running late to work at her job as a morning news anchor in Mason City. She never showed up to work that day. Monday, there was an effort to remember Jodi, as more than just a missing person.

FindJodi, a non-profit working to keep Jodi’s story alive, hosted a gathering outside the station she worked at Monday morning. It’s was a somber day for those who knew Jodi, like her college friends who shared memories of their friend; a spunky, go-getter who prioritized her relationships with loved ones above all else.

Her college roommates shared a memory of Jodi working on a story about Jacob Wetterling’s case back when she was a student at St. Cloud University. 11-year-old Jacob was abducted and killed in 1989, and solved 27 years later in 2016. It’s stories like Jacob’s that give Jodi’s friends and family hope that her case will be solved, too.

Jodi’s family was not present, but they did share a written statement, which reads in part:

“Jodi was an optimist, and as a member of the Optimist Club, she would have wanted us to be happy and positive about the future. She often would say “I love life!” However, we have to admit it is very hard for us to always be that way. We have our moments when we are very sad, bitter, and angry that this has happened to our ‘Little Sue,’ as we affectionately called her. She had such a bright future ahead of her, and she should be here every day enjoying it.”

Along with memories, a billboard of photos of Jodi, dating back to her childhood. Also in attendance, and a speaker at the event was the last person who spoke to Jodi before she disappeared, her morning producer at the time, Amy Kuns.

“I firmly believe that the person who did this is out there,” Kuns said. “I’m following up on hunches. Things that have happened over the last 25 years that have pieced together. Talking to journalists and other friends. I’m like, hmm, this kind of fits with this. What’s the connection?”

Kuns said she isn’t ready to reveal anything publicly yet, and Monday was the first time she spoke publicly in many years. She said after staying out of the spotlight for many years, and dealing with mental health struggles, she decided to share her story. She said Jodi would have done the same thing for her if the roles were reversed. She hopes that by sharing her trauma, through Jodi’s story, it will help someone else, too.

If you have any information related to the case, call the Mason City Police Department, (641) 421-3636 or the Iowa Department of Criminal Investigation (DCI) at (515) 725-6010 or via email at dciinfo@dps.state.ia.us.

RELATED STORY: 27 years later, investigators still search for answers in Jodi Huisentruit’s case (kttc.com)

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.