UPDATE: Police not able to make contact with man wanted by law enforcement, no longer on scene

UPDATE: According to Rochester Police Department, officers were not able to make contact with the man.

Police are no longer on scene.

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Rochester Police responded to a home in Northeast Rochester, where a man wanted by law enforcement was refusing to come out.

It happened around 9:45 p.m. Sunday on 11th Avenue Northeast near the Calvary Chapel.

RPD said there is no threat to the public.

Police confirm it is an adult male wanted for multiple felony level warrants.

This is a developing story. Stay with KTTC for the latest.

