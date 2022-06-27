Advertisement

UPDATE: Police not able to make contact with man wanted by law enforcement, no longer on scene

Police on the scene on 11th Avenue NE in Rochester.
Police on the scene on 11th Avenue NE in Rochester.(KTTC)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 12:53 AM CDT
UPDATE: According to Rochester Police Department, officers were not able to make contact with the man.

Police are no longer on scene.

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Rochester Police responded to a home in Northeast Rochester, where a man wanted by law enforcement was refusing to come out.

It happened around 9:45 p.m. Sunday on 11th Avenue Northeast near the Calvary Chapel.

RPD said there is no threat to the public.

Police confirm it is an adult male wanted for multiple felony level warrants.

This is a developing story. Stay with KTTC for the latest.

