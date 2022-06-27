Pioneer School Day Camp returns in July

ST. CHARLES, Minn. (KTTC) – The Winona County Historical Society’s Pioneer School 2-day summer day camp is returning this summer.

For more than 40 years, students have been given the opportunity to explore life as a rural pioneer student with class lessons, historic skills, games, crafts, and more.

Pioneer School Day Camp (Winona County Historical Society)

Pioneer School is taught by a licensed teacher and is held at the Gainey-McCarthy Schoolhouse at our Rural Heritage Museum in St. Charles, Minnesota.

The recommended age for students is 7 - 12 years old.

Registration is open for a choice of two sessions: July 18-19 or July 21-22. Both sessions will start at 9 a.m. and go until 3 p.m. The cost is $50 or $40 for members.

All supplies are provided.

Costumes are provided but students are welcome to wear their own if they wish.

Please bring a lunch that does not need refrigeration.

Restrooms are available on the Fairgrounds.

Students are to be dropped off and picked up each day at the Rural Heritage Museum on the Winona County Fairgrounds in St. Charles. Visible from Hwy 14 between Cabin Coffee and Cenex.

Register in person at the Winona County History Center or by calling 507-454-2723 ext. 0.

Payment is due upon registration.

Find more information at Winona County Historical Society’s website here.

The Winona County History Center is open daily 10. a.m. – 4 p.m.

