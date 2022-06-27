A mild Monday; warmer temps with thunderstorm chances in the middle of the week

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – We’re starting the week on an incredibly bright and mild note as high pressure glides through the Upper Mississippi Valley, bringing sunny, crisp, mild weather to the area. We’ll have abundant sunshine throughout the day with high temperatures in the upper 70s to low 80s and a slight westerly breeze.

Sunny and warm today with light winds and high temps will be near 80 degrees. (KTTC)

After a tranquil evening, clouds will thicken late in the night with a chance of isolated showers and a couple of thunderstorms rumbling into the area ahead of a storm system that will be approaching from the northwest. Low temperatures tonight will be around 60 degrees with light southwest winds.

Large hail and damaging wind gusts will be possible Tuesday afternoon and evening. (KTTC)

A few showers and isolated thunderstorms will be possible tomorrow morning with occasional sunshine and clouds in store for the bulk of the day. Another round of thunderstorms is possible late in the afternoon and during the early evening as a cold front pushes through the region. While the bulk of the severe weather chances will be to our northeast, we’ll have a small chance for a couple of storms that may produce large hail and damaging wind gusts. High temperatures will be in the low 80s tomorrow with a southwest breeze that will gust beyond 20 miles per hour at times.

Dew points will increase a bit for the midweek with some thunderstorm chances. (KTTC)

After a sunny and warm Wednesday that will feature high temperatures in the mid-80s, there will be a chance for some afternoon and evening thunderstorms Thursday ahead of yet another cold front. A few of those storms may once again produce large hail and damaging wind gusts. High temperatures will be in the mid and upper 80s with slightly heavier humidity than in the early stages of the week.

There will be chances for thunderstorms on Tuesday and Thursday with a small chance on Sunday. (KTTC)

Cooler, less humid air will work its way into the region for Friday and the beginning of the weekend. Under a mostly sunny sky, high temperatures will be in the upper 70s to around 80 degrees. There will be a slight chance for a stray thunderstorm on Sunday afternoon with high temperatures in the low 80s. Independence Day next Monday right now looks sunny and warm with high temperatures in the mid-80s.

High temps will be in the 80s more often than not over the next couple of weeks. (KTTC)

