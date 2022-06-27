Advertisement

A mild Monday; warmer in the midweek with some thunderstorm chances

High temps will be around 80 today; low and mid-80s are in store this week
By Ted Schmidt
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 8:04 AM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – We’re starting the week on an incredibly bright and mild note as high pressure glides through the Upper Mississippi Valley, bringing sunny, crisp, mild weather to the area. We’ll have abundant sunshine throughout the day with high temperatures in the upper 70s to low 80s and a slight westerly breeze.

We'll have mostly sunny skies today with high temps near 80 degrees.
We'll have high temps in the upper 70s later today with a slight westerly breeze.
After a tranquil evening, clouds will thicken late in the night with a chance of isolated showers and a couple of thunderstorms rumbling into the area ahead of a storm system that will be approaching from the northwest. Low temperatures tonight will be around 60 degrees with light southwest winds.

A few strong thunderstorms will be possible late Tuesday afternoon and early evening.
Dew points will climb a little for the midweek ahead of Thursday's cold front. Dry, cool air...
A few showers and isolated thunderstorms will be possible tomorrow morning with occasional sunshine and clouds in store for the bulk of the day. Another round of thunderstorms is possible late in the afternoon and during the early evening as a cold front pushes through the region. While the bulk of the severe weather chances will be to our northeast, we’ll have a small chance for a couple of storms that may produce large hail and damaging wind gusts. High temperatures will be in the low 80s tomorrow with a southwest breeze that will gust beyond 20 miles per hour at times.

There will be chances of thunderstorms Tuesday and Thursday with high temps in the 70s to low...
After a sunny and warm Wednesday that will feature high temperatures in the mid-80s, there will be a chance for some afternoon and evening thunderstorms Thursday ahead of yet another cold front. A few of those storms may once again produce large hail and damaging wind gusts. High temperatures will be in the mid and upper 80s with slightly heavier humidity than in the early stages of the week. Cooler, less humid air will work its way into the region for Friday and the beginning of the weekend. Under a mostly sunny sky, high temperatures will be in the upper 70s to around 80 degrees. There will be a slight chance for a stray thunderstorm on Sunday afternoon with high temperatures in the low 80s. Independence Day next Monday right now looks sunny and warm with high temperatures in the mid-80s.

Temps will warm to the 80s for most of the next couple of weeks.
Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

