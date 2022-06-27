Advertisement

Local Sports 6-26

Includes: 7 on 7 Football “Pat Lund Classic” Tournament
By Mark Poulose
Published: Jun. 26, 2022 at 10:53 PM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police on the scene on 11th Avenue NE in Rochester.
UPDATE: Police not able to make contact with man wanted by law enforcement, no longer on scene
One person has died after an alligator attack in the Myrtle Beach Golf and Yacht area Friday.
1 person dies after being dragged into pond by alligator, police say
An eight-page letter in which Brian Laundrie confessed to Gabby Petito's death, calling it a...
Brian Laundrie confession claims Gabby Petito’s death was mercy killing
Thomas Mueller
Missing Winona County man found safe
A California couple speaks out after saving a man from a shark attack.
‘He was screaming for help’: Bystanders rescue swimmer attacked by shark

Latest News

Local Sports 6-26
Local Sports 6-26
Century 4x100 Relay Team Shines on National Stage
Century 4x100 Girls Relay Team Shines on National Stage
Par for the Course - Willow Creek
Par for the Course - Willow Creek
Grizzlies’ Goalie Zach Wiese Commits to Minnesota
Grizzlies’ Goalie Zach Wiese Commits to Minnesota