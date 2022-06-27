Advertisement

Ex-Minneapolis officer who killed 911 caller leaves prison

In this Friday, June 7, 2019, file photo, Former Minneapolis police officer Mohamed Noor walks...
In this Friday, June 7, 2019, file photo, Former Minneapolis police officer Mohamed Noor walks to the podium to be sentenced at Hennepin County District Court in Minneapolis.(Source: Leila Navidi/Star Tribune via AP, Pool, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 11:33 AM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- A former Minneapolis police officer who fatally shot an unarmed woman who called 911 to report a possible sexual assault behind her home in 2017 has been released from prison on parole.

The state Department of Corrections says 36-year-old Mohamed Noor was released Monday morning and placed under the supervision of Hennepin County Community Corrections.

Released offenders are generally supervised by the county where they live.

Noor was sentenced to nearly five years in prison for manslaughter after the Minnesota Supreme Court overturned a third-degree murder conviction against him for killing Justine Ruszczyk Damond, a dual U.S.-Australian citizen.

