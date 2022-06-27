Advertisement

Amber Alert canceled, 2 children found safe

Two children who were reported missing from Nampa, Idaho, have been found safe, authorities...
Two children who were reported missing from Nampa, Idaho, have been found safe, authorities said Monday.(NCMEC)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 8:25 AM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
(Gray News) - Authorities in Nampa, Idaho, have canceled an Amber Alert issued Monday morning after the two young children were found safe.

The police said they also located the person of interest in the children’s disappearance.

The two young children were reported missing from a residence in Nampa, Idaho. Authorities said they are investigating the circumstances behind the incident.

