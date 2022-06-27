Advertisement

A 4th of July cookout will cost you 17% more this year, survey finds

A new survey released Monday found that an Independence Day cookout will cost Americans 17%...
A new survey released Monday found that an Independence Day cookout will cost Americans 17% more on average than it did a year ago.(Sisoje/Getty Images Signature via Canva)
By CNN staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 4:00 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Americans will have to dig even deeper into their pockets to celebrate this Fourth of July.

The American Farm Bureau Federation released a new survey Monday that found an Independence Day cookout will cost Americans 17% more on average than it did a year ago.

They report says feeding 10 guests, on average, will cost nearly $70 this year, an increase of about $10 from 2021.

The biggest price jumps come from beef products. Two pounds of beef can cost 36% more than they did last year.

Chicken, lemonade and potato salad have also seen an incline in prices.

Experts blame inflation, supply chain issues, and the war on Ukraine for the increased costs.

But not everything costs more – the prices for potato chips, cheese, and strawberries have actually gone down.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police on the scene on 11th Avenue NE in Rochester.
UPDATE: Police not able to make contact with man wanted by law enforcement, no longer on scene
One person has died after an alligator attack in the Myrtle Beach Golf and Yacht area Friday.
1 person dies after being dragged into pond by alligator, police say
An eight-page letter in which Brian Laundrie confessed to Gabby Petito's death, calling it a...
Brian Laundrie confession claims Gabby Petito’s death was mercy killing
Thomas Mueller
Missing Winona County man found safe
A California couple speaks out after saving a man from a shark attack.
‘He was screaming for help’: Bystanders rescue swimmer attacked by shark

Latest News

File graphic of an ambulance.
AP source: At least 40 people found dead in back of tractor trailer
In this image from video released by the House Select Committee, John Eastman, a lawyer for...
Lawyer who advised Trump says federal agents seized phone
Memorial candle grx
Mary Mara, TV actor for decades, dies in apparent drowning
Fatalities were confirmed after an Amtrak train derails in Missouri.
Multiple fatalities reported after Amtrak train derails
An Amtrak train traveling from Los Angeles to Chicago derailed in Missouri after colliding with...
3 killed, dozens hurt in Amtrak train crash in Missouri