Reports: 8 people shot at Tacoma dance party
Published: Jun. 26, 2022 at 2:23 PM CDT|Updated: Jun. 26, 2022 at 6:22 PM CDT
(Gray News) - At least eight people were injured during a shooting in the Tacoma, Washington, area Sunday morning, reports say.
The shooting happened at a venue hosting a large rave party around 12:45 a.m., ABC reported.
Police said an argument occurred in an alley behind the venue before the gunfire.
There are no suspects yet in the shooting.
