Mild, pleasant weather this week with isolated rain chances

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – We enjoyed a beautiful day across the region Sunday and much of the week ahead looks pleasant. Tonight will be cool with temperatures in the low 50s and mainly clear skies. Winds will be light out of the west at 3-8 mph.

Another beautiful day is on tap for the start of the new week on Monday with partly sunny skies and mild temperatures in the mid to upper 70s. Winds will be light out of the west at 5-10 mph.

Rain chances (KTTC)

Isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible Tuesday morning before Noon with partly sunny skies for the remainder of the day. Afternoon highs will be in the upper 70s to low 80s with light northwest winds at 5-10 mph.

Temperatures remain in the low to mid-80s for the midweek with partly sunny skies on Wednesday and more clouds than sun on Thursday. A few isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible Thursday afternoon.

The end of the week looks pleasant with partly sunny skies and highs in the mid to upper 70s on Friday.

Temperatures are expected to remain seasonal in the upper 70s to low 80s for the weekend with mostly to partly sunny skies.

Sarah's 7-Day Forecast (KTTC)

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.