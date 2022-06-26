Advertisement

Decaying body of boy, 3, found in freezer; mother arrested

Authorities conducting a welfare check at the home discovered the decomposing body in a freezer. (WDIV, Family photos, Detroit Police Department via CNN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jun. 26, 2022 at 2:39 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST BLOOMFIELD, Mich. (Gray News) - A woman has been charged in the death of her 3-year-old son after police found the boy’s decomposing body in a basement freezer in the family’s westside Detroit home.

Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy said Sunday that 31-year-old Azuradee France is charged with first-degree murder, child abuse and torture and concealing the death of an individual. She had an arraignment Sunday and was remanded to jail.

Toni Haynes, who identified herself as the victim’s grandmother, told The Detroit News his name was Chase Allen and that he was blind.

The 3-year-old victim was identified by his grandmother as Chase Allen. It isn’t clear how or...
The 3-year-old victim was identified by his grandmother as Chase Allen. It isn’t clear how or when the boy died or how long his body had been in the freezer.(Source: GoFundMe)

She said she and other family members had called Child Protective Services “dozens of times.”

Police Chief James White told reporters that officers and members of Child Protective Services discovered the body Friday morning during a welfare check at the house where five other children lived. It isn’t clear how or when the boy died or how long his body had been in the freezer.

White did not describe the state of decomposition. An autopsy will attempt to determine the manner and cause of the boy’s death.

White described living conditions inside the home as “poor.”

Haynes set up a GoFundMe to raise money for Chase’s funeral and for necessities for his siblings, who she said are between the ages of 3 months and 9 years.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Most Read

Police on the scene on 11th Avenue NE in Rochester.
UPDATE: Police not able to make contact with man wanted by law enforcement, no longer on scene
One person has died after an alligator attack in the Myrtle Beach Golf and Yacht area Friday.
1 person dies after being dragged into pond by alligator, police say
An eight-page letter in which Brian Laundrie confessed to Gabby Petito's death, calling it a...
Brian Laundrie confession claims Gabby Petito’s death was mercy killing
Thomas Mueller
Missing Winona County man found safe
A California couple speaks out after saving a man from a shark attack.
‘He was screaming for help’: Bystanders rescue swimmer attacked by shark

Latest News

File graphic of an ambulance.
AP source: At least 40 people found dead in back of tractor trailer
In this image from video released by the House Select Committee, John Eastman, a lawyer for...
Lawyer who advised Trump says federal agents seized phone
Memorial candle grx
Mary Mara, TV actor for decades, dies in apparent drowning
Fatalities were confirmed after an Amtrak train derails in Missouri.
Multiple fatalities reported after Amtrak train derails
An Amtrak train traveling from Los Angeles to Chicago derailed in Missouri after colliding with...
3 killed, dozens hurt in Amtrak train crash in Missouri