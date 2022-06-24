Advertisement

Woman stalked, followed home from park in NW Rochester

RPD logo
RPD logo(KTTC)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 10:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A man has been charged after stalking a woman and following her to her home in northwest Rochester.

It started at 6:52 p.m. Thursday at White Oak Park.

According to the Rochester Police Department (RPD), the 19-year-old woman was sitting at the park when she noticed a man staring at her.

He was pacing back and fourth and continued to stare.

He started to walk towards the woman while she was on her phone talking to her friend, police said.

When she decided to walk home, she said the man followed her.

Once she got there, RPD said the suspect walked in the house through the front door.

The victim’s father heard someone walk in so he went to see who it was. Her dad confronted the man, and then he turned around and walked out.

Officers later located the suspect, Martin Danielson, 31, of Rochester, and arrested him. It appeared he was on some sort of drugs.

Danielson was charged with 1st degree Burglary, stalking, and harassment.

