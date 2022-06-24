Advertisement

Supreme Court rules on Constitutional right to abortion

Strikes down Roe versus Wade
By Roxanne Reid
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 12:29 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Passion is flowing outside the Supreme Court today after a conservative leaning bench ruled six to three in Dobb’s versus Jackson Women’s Health Organization.

The Supreme Court overruled decades of precedent that provided abortion protections under the Constitution in Roe versus Wade. Protesters on both sides of this issue are outside of the court, making their voices heard.

There’s also heightened security. These protesters are blocked from getting close to the building.

Armed officers are lining the streets both at the Supreme Court and on Capitol Hill.

This story will be updated regularly throughout the day.

