Stagecoach Days returns to Mantorville

MANTORVILLE, Minn. (KTTC) – It’s set to be a busy weekend in Mantorville, as the town’s 2022 Stagecoach Days kicks off.

The fun starts Friday night and continues throughout the weekend. It’s a three day celebration of music, history and life.

Mantorville was named in 1853 and is an authentic Victorian frontier town, with many of its buildings dating back to the 1800s.

The family friendly event will include live music, competition, food and yes, stagecoach rides.

