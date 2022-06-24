Advertisement

Special session highly unlikely on gas tax holiday in Minnesota, lawmakers say

By Noah Caplan
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 10:42 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – With President Biden pushing for a three-month federal gas tax holiday, state lawmakers in Minnesota say it will be pretty tough to get the ball rolling on any state gas tax moratorium.

First, there would need to be a special session. Both democrats and republicans have called for special sessions of late on other topics such as tax relief.

“It would be good to have relief in pockets right away. It could be the gas tax, but then again, there’s that problem down the road, pun intended, that there’s less money for roads and bridges,” said Sen. Carla Nelson (R-Rochester).

Nelson says the state should instead focus on tax relief, which would provide more long term money to Minnesotans.

“What makes more sense is getting permanent, ongoing tax relief back into Minnesotans’ pockets,” said Nelson.

State Rep. Tina Liebling (DFL-Rochester) says there is little support from the state House on this topic as well.

“I think there’s a better way to help people, and that is to put money in their pockets because if you think about it, gas for some people, if they have to drive a lot, if they have a car that has to use a lot of gas, that may be a huge item in their budget. Other people may not drive much,” said Liebling.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Olmsted County Sheriff's Office and RPD hold news conference on dead body found in Olmsted...
28-year-old woman found dead in Olmsted County
Rochester police officers investigate the scene of a crash on E. Circle Drive.
One juvenile dead in car vs. motorcycle crash on East Circle Drive
Rochester
Public pools in southeast Minnesota off to rough summer start
Rochester Public Utilities works to fix leak
Water main break in north Rochester
Belle at Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show
Pine Island dog wins Sporting Group at Westminster Dog Show

Latest News

Special session highly unlikely on gas tax holiday in Minnesota, lawmakers say
MN Department of Labor hopes frontline worker pay will be administered this fall
MN
MN Department of Labor hopes frontline worker pay will be administered this fall
Rochester police officers investigate the scene of a crash on E. Circle Drive.
One juvenile dead in car vs. motorcycle crash on East Circle Drive