Special session highly unlikely on gas tax holiday in Minnesota, lawmakers say

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – With President Biden pushing for a three-month federal gas tax holiday, state lawmakers in Minnesota say it will be pretty tough to get the ball rolling on any state gas tax moratorium.

First, there would need to be a special session. Both democrats and republicans have called for special sessions of late on other topics such as tax relief.

“It would be good to have relief in pockets right away. It could be the gas tax, but then again, there’s that problem down the road, pun intended, that there’s less money for roads and bridges,” said Sen. Carla Nelson (R-Rochester).

Nelson says the state should instead focus on tax relief, which would provide more long term money to Minnesotans.

“What makes more sense is getting permanent, ongoing tax relief back into Minnesotans’ pockets,” said Nelson.

State Rep. Tina Liebling (DFL-Rochester) says there is little support from the state House on this topic as well.

“I think there’s a better way to help people, and that is to put money in their pockets because if you think about it, gas for some people, if they have to drive a lot, if they have a car that has to use a lot of gas, that may be a huge item in their budget. Other people may not drive much,” said Liebling.

