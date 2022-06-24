Second annual downtown Rochester river clean-up

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Downtown Rochester’s Clean and Safe Ambassadors are once again going to clean the downtown portion of the Zumbro River.

According to the announcement from Downtown Rochester, it will begin at 9 a.m. on July 1.

The event marks the second anniversary of the Clean and Safe Ambassador Program, which launched in July 2020 with support from the downtown special service district, Mayo Clinic, and the City of Rochester.

Members of the Clean and Safe Ambassador team and Rochester Downtown Alliance staff will be removing debris and graffiti from the downtown portion of the Zumbro River and along the river’s banks. This is a collaboration between Rochester Downtown Alliance, the City of Rochester, and Litter Bit Better.

“This was a highlight of the summer for many of us and a great reminder of what an underappreciated asset the Zumbro River is downtown,” said Holly Masek, RDA executive director. “We hope this cleanup inspires residents to head down to the river and enjoy its paths and parks.”

Last fall, the group first cleaned the river and its banks and they collected a lot of different items including 20 bags worth of litter, 52 golf balls, large debris like a rusty bike, metal fence posts, and welding equipment.

In case of inclement weather on July 1, the river clean-up date will be July 8 at the same time.

