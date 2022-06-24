Advertisement

Second annual downtown Rochester river clean-up

Downtown river clean-up
Downtown river clean-up(Downtown Rochester)
By Miranda Johnson
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 11:16 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Downtown Rochester’s Clean and Safe Ambassadors are once again going to clean the downtown portion of the Zumbro River.

According to the announcement from Downtown Rochester, it will begin at 9 a.m. on July 1.

The event marks the second anniversary of the Clean and Safe Ambassador Program, which launched in July 2020 with support from the downtown special service district, Mayo Clinic, and the City of Rochester.

Members of the Clean and Safe Ambassador team and Rochester Downtown Alliance staff will be removing debris and graffiti from the downtown portion of the Zumbro River and along the river’s banks. This is a collaboration between Rochester Downtown Alliance, the City of Rochester, and Litter Bit Better.

“This was a highlight of the summer for many of us and a great reminder of what an underappreciated asset the Zumbro River is downtown,” said Holly Masek, RDA executive director. “We hope this cleanup inspires residents to head down to the river and enjoy its paths and parks.”

Last fall, the group first cleaned the river and its banks and they collected a lot of different items including 20 bags worth of litter, 52 golf balls, large debris like a rusty bike, metal fence posts, and welding equipment.

In case of inclement weather on July 1, the river clean-up date will be July 8 at the same time.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rochester police officers investigate the scene of a crash on E. Circle Drive.
16-year-old killed in car vs. motorcycle crash on East Circle Drive
Police on the scene at Broadway Avenue South and Third Street in Downtown Rochester.
Police respond to fight, disturbances in Downtown Rochester
Olmsted County Sheriff's Office and RPD hold news conference on dead body found in Olmsted...
28-year-old woman found dead in Olmsted County
Belle at Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show
Pine Island dog wins Sporting Group at Westminster Dog Show
Abukar
Abukar sentenced to 166 months for second-degree murder without intent

Latest News

Jefferson Elementary PTSA
Jefferson Elementary receives $15K grant for new inclusive playground
Hayfield
Hayfield celebrates the city’s 150-year anniversary
Parking Ramp 6 in Downtown Rochester
Downtown Rochester Ramp 6 closed for construction
Rochester Swimming
Rochester Swim Club pushes for more swimming pools