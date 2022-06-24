Scattered showers and storms expected overnight into Saturday

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – After a rather quiet and dry week, rain chances return to our area for the overnight and part of Saturday. Friday evening will continue to be dry and sunny with clouds increasing after sunset. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected to move into southeastern Minnesota and northeastern Iowa after midnight. Severe weather is not expected, but a few storms initially could be on the strong side with gusty winds and small hail possible. Heavy rainfall will be the primary concern for our area. Temperatures overnight will be mild in the mid to upper 60s with breezy south winds at 10-15 mph.

Forecasted Rainfall amounts (KTTC)

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected to wrap up before 10 am Saturday with rainfall amounts anywhere from 0.25″ to upwards of 1″. Drier conditions are expected for the remainder of the day, but a spotty rain shower or two may pass through during the afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 70s to low 80s with breezy northwest winds at 10-15 mph.

Much cooler air settles into the region Sunday. Afternoon highs only look to be in the low 70s with partly sunny skies and breezy northwest winds.

Pleasant conditions kick off the start of the new work week on Monday with temperatures in the mid-70s and mainly sunny skies.

Isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible Tuesday afternoon with partly sunny skies for the majority of the day. Afternoon highs will in the upper 70s to low 80s.

Temperatures warm into the low 80s by the midweek with abundant sunshine Wednesday.

Another chance of isolated showers and thunderstorms is possible Thursday with more sunshine Friday.

Sarah's 7-Day Forecast (KTTC)

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.