Rochester Night to Unite celebrations to happen in August

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Rochester Police Department (RPD) and Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) will be celebrating Night to Unite, also known as National Night Out, again in August.

According to the announcement, millions of people across the country will join forces on Tuesday, August 2 to promote neighborhood unity and police-community partnerships in pursuit of safer communities.

Night to Unite (RPD)

Neighborhoods in Rochester are encouraged to organize gatherings and register them at RochOlmstedUnite.com by July 28.

Law enforcement officers from RPD or OCSO will visit as many neighborhood celebrations as possible. Other first responders, including Rochester Fire Department, will also be visiting neighborhoods.

“We’re committed to delivering the highest level of public safety to the City of Rochester, but that requires all of us to work together. Night to Unite is a perfect opportunity for neighborhoods and law enforcement to come together, have some fun and support a common goal,” Police Chief Jim Franklin said.

“We are very excited to fully swing into Night to Unite this year. The premise is to give neighbors and communities the chance get to know each other, increase awareness of crime, drug and violence prevention in their community and strengthen the relationship with their law enforcement. Plan your gathering today,” Olmsted County Sheriff Kevin Torgerson said.

Night to Unite is traditionally held the first Tuesday in August.

