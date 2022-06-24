Advertisement

Rochester has ties to Roe. Vs. Wade decision

Former Mayo Clinic attorney and former Supreme Court Chief Justice Harry Blackmun wrote the...
Former Mayo Clinic attorney and former Supreme Court Chief Justice Harry Blackmun wrote the landmark Roe vs. Wade opinion.
By Beret Leone
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 6:18 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Rochester has ties to the decision that changed the lives of millions of Americans in the early 70s.

Former Supreme Court Chief Justice Harry Blackmun wrote the 1973 opinion that legalized abortion. Blackmun served as Mayo Clinic’s lead attorney for most of the 1950s, before he wrote the milestone opinion.

Blackmun spent 24 years on the high court and was appointed by President Richard Nixon in 1970.

According to KTTC archives, Blackmun was quote “stunned by the avalanche of hate mail he received after writing the court’s landmark Roe. versus Wade opinion back in 1973. But he says he never wavered over that decision, which he personally researched at Mayo’s medical library.”

Blackmun died at the age of 90, in 1999.

