Armed robbery in Austin, police looking for suspect in Lyle

LYLE, Minn. (KTTC) – Police are looking for a suspect in the Lyle, Minnesota area after an armed robbery at a mini mart in Austin.

According to Mower County Sheriff’s Office, the suspect left the mini mart on foot. Later the Sheriff’s Office announced it was looking for the suspect 13 miles south of Austin in Lyle.

The suspect is described as a black male with a beard wearing a white t-shirt, and white shoes.

Police say if you see someone that matches the description to stay away and call 911.

This is a developing story.

