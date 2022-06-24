Police respond to fight, disturbances in Downtown Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Rochester Police were on the scene of a fight and several disturbances overnight in Downtown.

Police said they responded to the intersection of South Broadway Avenue and Third Street around 12:10 a.m. Friday.

An officer at the scene said a person waved a firearm at one point and the person was taken into custody.

Police are not sure of how many people were involved in this incident.

