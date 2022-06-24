Advertisement

Police respond to fight, disturbances in Downtown Rochester

Person with a firearm taken into custody
Police on the scene at Broadway Avenue South and Third Street in Downtown Rochester.
Police on the scene at Broadway Avenue South and Third Street in Downtown Rochester.(KTTC)
By Stevan Stojanovic
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 4:55 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Rochester Police were on the scene of a fight and several disturbances overnight in Downtown.

Police said they responded to the intersection of South Broadway Avenue and Third Street around 12:10 a.m. Friday.

An officer at the scene said a person waved a firearm at one point and the person was taken into custody.

Police are not sure of how many people were involved in this incident.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rochester police officers investigate the scene of a crash on E. Circle Drive.
One juvenile dead in car vs. motorcycle crash on East Circle Drive
Olmsted County Sheriff's Office and RPD hold news conference on dead body found in Olmsted...
28-year-old woman found dead in Olmsted County
Belle at Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show
Pine Island dog wins Sporting Group at Westminster Dog Show
Abukar
Abukar sentenced to 166 months for second-degree murder without intent
Rochester
Public pools in southeast Minnesota off to rough summer start

Latest News

Dr. Andrew Edin
Longtime Winona Health physician retiring after 53 years
Early absentee voting
Early absentee voting for August primary election and special election starts Friday
Special session highly unlikely on gas tax holiday in Minnesota, lawmakers say
MN Department of Labor hopes frontline worker pay will be administered this fall