Police respond to fight, disturbances in Downtown Rochester
Person with a firearm taken into custody
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 4:55 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Rochester Police were on the scene of a fight and several disturbances overnight in Downtown.
Police said they responded to the intersection of South Broadway Avenue and Third Street around 12:10 a.m. Friday.
An officer at the scene said a person waved a firearm at one point and the person was taken into custody.
Police are not sure of how many people were involved in this incident.
