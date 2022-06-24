Advertisement

Parks & Recreation announces lower pool fees in effect June 27

Rochester City Pools
Rochester City Pools(KTTC)
By Miranda Johnson
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 2:21 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Rochester City Council approved $50,000 in contingency funding to support decreased fees for those wishing to utilize City pools.

According to the City of Rochester, the new fees will be effective starting June 27, 2022.

New Daily Fees for Pools are as follows:

  • First Youth (2-17) - Free
  • Additional Youth in Group (2-17) - $2.00
  • Adult (18+) - $3.00
  • Under Age 2 - FREE
Rochester pools fees
Rochester pools fees(City of Rochester)

Soldiers Field Pool (244 Soldiers Field Drive SW) - Soldiers Field Pool hours for open swimming are 12:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. seven days a week. It will close for the season on August 28, 2022. Lifeguards are on duty at the pool during open swim hours.

Silver Lake Pool (840 7th Street SE) - Silver Lake Pool experienced a vandalism incident last week and the main drain cover was destroyed. The replacement part will take a few weeks to be received and installed. It is anticipated that the pool will open in early July. Silver Lake Pool hours for open swimming will be 12:00 PM – 5:00 PM seven days a week. It will be open through August 14, 2022. Lifeguards are on duty at the pool during open swim hours.

Any updates to this information can be found on the City of Rochester website.

