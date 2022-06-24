Advertisement

Motorcyclist injured after colliding with deer in Mason City

Motorcycle crash
Motorcycle crash(MGN)
By Kelsey Marier
Jun. 24, 2022
MASON CITY, Iowa (KTTC) – A motorcyclist was taken to the hospital after hitting a deer in Mason City.

It happened just before 4 p.m. Friday on Highway 65 at 220th Street.

Motorcycle vs. Deer Crash
Motorcycle vs. Deer Crash(KTTC)

According to the Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office (CGCSO), Justin Paul, 26, of Rockwell, Iowa, was northbound when he collided with a deer crossing the road.

Paul was taken to Mercy One North Iowa by the Mason City Fire Department.

The Mason City Police Department also assisted CGCSO in this crash.

