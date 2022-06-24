Mosquito spraying scheduled in Austin

AUSTIN, Minn. (KTTC) – The City of Austin will be spraying for mosquitos in the coming days.

According to the City of Austin, the mosquito spraying is scheduled for the following days:

Sunday June 26, 2022

Thursday June 30, 2022 or Friday, July 1, 2022 or soon thereafter, weather permitting.

This will be a ground application and the spraying will start after 7:00 p.m. and will continue throughout the night.

The chemical that is used will not affect humans, animals or plants. The spray only kills the adult mosquito.

