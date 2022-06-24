Minnesota organizations for and against abortion rights react to Roe v. Wade overturning

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Friday, the Supreme Court ended constitutional protections for abortion under Roe v. Wade after 50 years. Now, the choice to ban or allow abortion is in the hands of each state.

Minnesota groups both for and against abortion rights are focusing on trigger laws that give individual states the choice of banning or allowing abortions. 13 states have trigger laws that have immediately banned abortion after the overturning.

States with abortion trigger laws (Center For Reproductive Rights)

Minnesota does not have a trigger law, however a number of surrounding states such as North and South Dakota do have them.

Minnesota abortion providers expect to see an influx in people traveling to Minnesota from states where abortion is illegal to seek the abortion services.

Planned Parenthood North Central States will no longer provide abortions in South Dakota, and there is no center in North Dakota.

Planned Parenthood North Central States CEO and president Sarah Stoesz sent a statement to our newsroom about the overruling. It reads as followed:

“The U.S. Supreme Court decision is wrong and will harm millions of people. This decision is an unconscionable rollback of fundamental rights for all people in the United States. Because people’s right to access abortion is no longer guaranteed by federal law, it now depends on where you live and how much money you have to travel out of state for abortion care. Forced pregnancy is a grave violation of human rights and dignity.”

We also spoke with one of the state’s largest anti-abortion rights organization Minnesota Family Council.

“It’s an incredible and historic moment for our nation this Supreme Court precedent Roe v Wade that stood for 49 years which unfortunately has lead to the deaths of millions of children in the womb is now gone,” director of communications Minnesota Family Council Moses Bratrud said.

