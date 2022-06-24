Minnesota leaders react to Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KTTC) – The Supreme Court ended constitutional protections for abortion Friday morning, which had been in place nearly 50 years in a decision by its conservative majority to overturn Roe v. Wade.
Leaders of Minnesota have started to release statements regarding the decision.
Minnesota Governor Walz released the following statement:
“Moments ago, the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.
This Supreme Court’s decision is a blatant violation of Minnesotans’ right to make their own reproductive health decisions.
But let me say it again: There will never be a ban on abortion in Minnesota under my watch.
I know you’re angry. I’m angry too. But right now we need to do everything in our power to not go backwards.
Minnesota is a leader in reproductive rights in our region and across the entire country. I will not allow Donald Trump’s 6-3 conservative majority on the Supreme Court to set our state back 50 years to a time where abortion rights weren’t protected.
Every Minnesotan - not anti-abortion politicians or Donald Trump’s Supreme Court - should be able to decide for themselves whether or when they start a family.
But to secure reproductive freedom, we need to win in November. Our Republican opponents have pledged to ban abortion entirely if they win, making the governor’s office the last line of defense against an abortion ban in Minnesota.”
Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan released the following statement:
“This disastrous ruling leaves Minnesotans with a clear choice. As long as we are in the governor’s office, Gov. Walz and I will not put anti-choice judges on the state Supreme Court and we will block any anti-choice legislation. The Republican ticket has promised to pass one of the most extreme abortion bans in the nation – we cannot let that happen. We ask Minnesotans to come together to protect our reproductive rights from a dangerous anti-choice agenda.”
Senate Majority Leader Jeremy Miller released the following statement:
“Today is a victory for every unborn child, affirming their life has value and is worth protecting. Senate Republicans are committed to working together to find consensus on protections for babies, and support for moms and families who choose life.”
U.S. Senator Tina Smith released the following statement:
“This is a terrible day for America. Roe v. Wade has been overturned.
For almost 50 years, American women have had the freedom and constitutional right to make their own decisions about abortion. This right respected individual autonomy and the capacity of people to make good, moral decisions about abortion. This activist Supreme Court—and the Republican Senators and President who put them there—have gutted that right, because they think they know better than American women, whose lives and stories they will never know. How dare they?
The Republicans who brought us to this point are dramatically outside the mainstream of American views, and they need to explain why they believe they should have this power over women. In the meantime, I won’t stop until safe, reliable access to abortion care is again a guaranteed right.”
