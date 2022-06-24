Advertisement

Minnesota leaders react to Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade

FILE - The U.S. Supreme Court building is shown, May 4, 2022 in Washington.
FILE - The U.S. Supreme Court building is shown, May 4, 2022 in Washington.(Alex Brandon | AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)
By Miranda Johnson
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 9:41 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KTTC) – The Supreme Court ended constitutional protections for abortion Friday morning, which had been in place nearly 50 years in a decision by its conservative majority to overturn Roe v. Wade.

Leaders of Minnesota have started to release statements regarding the decision.

Minnesota Governor Walz released the following statement:

Gov. Walz also released the following tweet on Twitter:

Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan released the following statement:

Senate Majority Leader Jeremy Miller released the following statement:

U.S. Senator Tina Smith released the following statement:

U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar released the following tweet on Twitter:

More statements will be added as they are released.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rochester police officers investigate the scene of a crash on E. Circle Drive.
16-year-old killed in car vs. motorcycle crash on East Circle Drive
Olmsted County Sheriff's Office and RPD hold news conference on dead body found in Olmsted...
28-year-old woman found dead in Olmsted County
Belle at Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show
Pine Island dog wins Sporting Group at Westminster Dog Show
Abukar
Abukar sentenced to 166 months for second-degree murder without intent
Rochester
Public pools in southeast Minnesota off to rough summer start

Latest News

Early absentee voting
Early absentee voting for August primary election and special election starts Friday
New shipping law sets sail, aims to ease inflation and optimize U.S. supply chains
New shipping law sets sail, aims to ease inflation and optimize U.S. supply chains
Keith Ellison
Ellison: Minnesota will continue to allow legal abortions
Ellison: Minnesota will continue to allow legal abortions