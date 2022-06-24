Local Treatment Courts host 16th Annual Sober Fest

KASSON, Minn. (KTTC) – The Dodge, Wabasha, Winona, Steele/Waseca, Rice, Olmsted County Drug Courts and Third Judicial District Veteran’s Court is hosting the 16th Annual Sober Fest event.

According to the announcement, it is happening Saturday, July 9, 2022 at Veteran’s Memorial (North) Park in Kasson from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Sober Fest includes participants and alumni of the local Treatment Courts, their families, and friends. Sober Fest is also open to the public.

Sober Fest 2022 includes softball games between the Treatment Courts and a pork roast lunch.

Sober Fest supports Treatment Court participants as they give back to the programs that helped them on the road to recovery. Freewill donations will also be accepted.

The schedule of Sober Fest is as follows:

Set-up starts at 9 a.m.

Softball Games start at 10 a.m.

Pulled-pork lunch starts at 12 p.m.

Sober Fest clean-up starts at 2 p.m.

To donate to Sober Fest contact Drug Court Coordinator of Dodge County Drug Court Eric Thompson at 507-635-6180.

