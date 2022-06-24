Advertisement

KTTC wins five Society of Professional Journalists awards

By KTTC Staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 4:02 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – KTTC is honored to have received five first place awards in this year’s Minnesota Society of Professional Journalists (SPJ) awards.

SPJ is the oldest and largest organization of journalists in the U.S. and was founded in 1909. It is dedicated to making the business of journalism easier and sharing important information most relevant to today’s journalists.

SPJ recently announced the winners with all entries published or broadcast from 2021.

The following is a list of the awards for KTTC:

  • 1st Place - Spot/Breaking News - Rudd/Hartland/Olmsted County Tornado Coverage - KTTC Staff
  • 1st Place - Sports News Coverage - Sports Extra  - Julian and Mark
  • 1st Place - Investigative - Notorious Series - Beret Leone and staff
  • 1st Place - Feature - Field of Dreams, First MLB Game in Iowa - Kamie Roesler
  • 1st Place - Special Project/In-depth Series - Project Tornado - KTTC staff

Our sister station, KXLT, also received one first place award:

  • 1st Place - Hard News Report - George Floyd 1 Year Later - KaMaria Braye, Kamie Roesler and Micah Hagen

KTTC is dedicated to covering important news and events in the community and delivering information to you first.

It is very rewarding to be acknowledged for our hard work, but it is not about the awards we get - it is about you, our viewers, and keeping you informed and updated on current news.

