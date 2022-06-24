Advertisement

Jefferson Elementary PTSA raises funds for inclusive playground

Jefferson Elementary secures funding for an inclusive playground.
By Darian Leddy
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 5:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – One Rochester elementary school is looking to create a more inclusive playground for its students.

The Jefferson Elementary Parent-Teacher-Student Association (PTSA) has been raising money for the past year to replace its old kindergarten playground with equipment designed to support the sensory needs of their students with autism.

Jefferson is one of the elementary schools in Rochester that hosts the Autism Program, which was developed for students who require more services through special education.

The PTSA partnered with a number of local businesses for fundraisers and even secured a $15,000 grant for the new playground.

“It’s really important to understand the needs and potential needs that students may not even know that they have or needs or wants. This playground is really from their perspective, trying to meet their needs and wants,” Jefferson Elementary PTSA president Katie Geraghty said.

Construction for the new playground will start in the next coming weeks. The PTSA hopes it will be ready to use in the upcoming school year.

