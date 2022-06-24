Humid with thunderstorm chances to start the weekend; much cooler weather arrives Sunday

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Warm, humid air continues to slowly build northward into our area today, priming the atmosphere for rain chances as we approach the weekend. We’re going to have plenty of sunshine in the area today, but a few sparse showers will be possible at times with a rumble of thunder not out of the question. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s with a south breeze that will reach 20 miles per hour at times.

Strong thunderstorms are expected to develop this evening to our west and then migrate into our area well after midnight. A few of those storms may produce large hail and damaging wind gusts late in the night. Otherwise, expect showers and thunderstorms and a few downpours of rain in the overnight hours with low temperatures in the upper 60s.

Scattered thunderstorms will continue to move through the Upper Mississippi Valley through the morning hours Saturday along and ahead of a cold front that will be pushing eastward toward the Great Lakes. The afternoon will feature just a few spotty showers and storms with increasing sunshine behind the cold front. Humidity levels will slowly drop off late in the day behind that front as dry air moves in from the Plains once again. High temperatures tomorrow will be in the low 80s with a slight westerly breeze.

We’ll get a taste of September weather on Sunday as cool, crisp Canadian air works its way into the region. High temperatures will be in the low 70s with a gusty northwest breeze and abundant sunshine.

After a bright and pleasant Monday that will feature high temperatures in the mid-70s, warmer air will bing to build into the region. Expect sunshine and highs in the low 80s on Tuesday with isolated late afternoon thunderstorms.

Another round of thunderstorms will be possible Thursday afternoon and evening. High temperatures will be in the low to mid-80s for the middle of the week with low 80s and plenty of sunshine in the area for next Friday and the following weekend.

