Early absentee voting for August primary election and special election starts Friday

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Tuesday, August 9, 2022 will mark the special election for Minnesota’s Congressional District 1 seat and Minnesota’s primary election for candidates looking to compete in the general election on Tuesday, November 8, 2022.

In Minnesota, you can vote early with an absentee ballot starting 46 days before Election Day, which begins June 24.

There are multiple ways in which you can vote early.

Vote early by mail - To request an absentee ballot, please use the online absentee application found here. The completed absentee application must be returned by mail or in person to the Olmsted County Elections Office at 2122 Campus Dr. SE, Suite 300, Rochester, MN 55904, or the Olmsted County Government Center at 151 4th St. SE, Rochester, MN 55904.

Vote early in person - Vote early in person for the August election at the Olmsted County Elections Office at 2122 Campus Dr. SE, Suite 300, Rochester, MN 55904.

June 24 through August 1, 2022

Monday through Friday

8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Vote in person direct balloting - Absentee in person directing balloting takes place August 2 through August 8, 2022 at the Government Center and at the Olmsted County Elections Office at 2122 Campus Dr. SE, Suite 300, Rochester, MN 55904.

August 2 through August 5, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

August 6, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

August 8, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Register to vote - You can register to vote online or download an application found here.

Online registration deadline: 21 days before Election Day

Register by mail deadline: Must be received 21 days before Election Day

In person registration deadline: Available up to and including on Election Day

If you are registering on Election Day, information on what you need to bring with you can be found on the Minnesota Secretary of State website here. Voters must be at least 18 years old on Election Day.

Local races - In addition to state and federal races (including the special election for Minnesota’s Congressional District 1 seat), several local races will be on your August 9 ballot. view your sample ballot here.

Olmsted County (Primary election)

Board of Commissioners, District 4

Board of Commissioners, District 5

Information on everyone who filed for Olmsted County Commissioner Districts, Sheriff, County Attorney, and Soil and Water Supervisor can be found here.

City of Rochester (Primary election)

City Council, Ward 1

City Council, Ward 3

Mayor

School Board, Position 2

School Board, Position 5

School Board, Position 6

Information on everyone who filed for Mayor, City Council, and School Board can be found here.

U.S. Representative District 1 (Special election and primary election)

The August 9 special election ballot will include the candidates competing to fill Minnesota’s Congressional District 1 seat, which was left vacant following the death of Representative Jim Hagedorn. The winner will serve the remaining five months of Hagedorn’s second term. A primary election will also be on the August 9 ballot with Congressional District 1 candidates vying for a spot in the November 8 general election. The winner of the general election will begin a new term as Minnesota’s Congressional District 1 representative in 2023.

The Minnesota U.S. District 1 Special Primary election information can be found here.

Rochester seeking election judges - The City of Rochester is seeking head election judges. The judges oversee the polling locations and help provide direction to other election judges at the polling locations. You can apply online through the City of Rochester website found here.

