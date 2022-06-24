Community encouraged to engage in next steps of master planning process for Rochester parks

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The City of Rochester Parks & Recreation Department has launched new engagement opportunities in the Master Planning process for both Silver Lake Park and Soldiers Field Memorial Park.

According to Rochester Parks and Recreation, these plans will help guide future investment in both parks and identify ways to better serve the residents and visitors of Rochester.

Silver Lake Park: City of Rochester Parks & Recreation teammates, along with consulting partners Asakura Robinson, have developed two feedback scenarios for Silver Lake Park based on input from previous engagement opportunities. Community members can now provide input on the two design via a Social Pinpoint survey, which is open now through July 8, 2022. The feedback gathered from this survey will be combined with input from other engagement activities to guide the project team in consolidating the ideas into one proposed scenario.

Soldiers Field Memorial Park: City of Rochester Parks & Recreation teammates, along with consulting partners Hoisington Koegler Group Inc., have developed three concept ideas for Soldiers Field Memorial Park based on feedback from the community. All three concepts show expanded aquatic features and a mix of offerings from pickleball courts, enhanced playground and improved picnic and shelter areas. Community members are encouraged to provide feedback on aspects of each of the three concept ideas via a Polco survey which will remain open through July 17, 2022.

“As we move forward with updating these two major pieces of our City Parks system, the value of community input is priceless,” stated Mike Nigbur, Parks & Forestry Division Head. “Our team is excited to bring new life to Silver Lake and Soldiers Field Memorial Parks, in a way that best serves the residents and visitors of Rochester.”

More engagement opportunities including focus groups, in-person engagement and more will occur in the coming months.

Those opportunities will be shared on the City’s social media channels, on the project webpage and via communication with community partners.

More information can be found on the Silver Lake Park Master Plan project page and the Soldiers Field Memorial Park Master Plan project page.

