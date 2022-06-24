Advertisement

18-year-old man sent to prison for sexually abusing child, authorities say

Jason Procopio pleaded guilty to a sexual offense in North Carolina for sexually abusing a young child. (Source: WHNS)
By Amanda Shaw and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 1:47 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

YANCEY COUNTY, N.C. (WHNS/Gray News) - An 18-year-old North Carolina man was sentenced to prison for sexually abusing a 3-year-old child.

The Yancey County Sheriff’s Office reports Jason Procopio pleaded guilty to a first-degree statutory sexual offense stemming from an investigation that started in July 2021, as reported by WHNS.

Investigators said the abuse took place when Procopio was 18 and the victim was 3 years old.

“Every report of a sexual offense is taken seriously by the sheriff’s office,” Yancey County Sheriff Shane Hilliard said. “Our top priority is protecting the children of our community and holding sexual predators accountable.”

This week, Procopio was sentenced to 12-19 years in prison. The 18-year-old will be required to register as a sex offender and wear an ankle monitor upon release.

Copyright 2022 WHNS Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rochester police officers investigate the scene of a crash on E. Circle Drive.
Identity released of 16-year-old killed in car vs. motorcycle crash on East Circle Drive
Police on the scene at Broadway Avenue South and Third Street in Downtown Rochester.
Police respond to fight, disturbances in Downtown Rochester
Olmsted County Sheriff's Office and RPD hold news conference on dead body found in Olmsted...
28-year-old woman found dead in Olmsted County
Belle at Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show
Pine Island dog wins Sporting Group at Westminster Dog Show
Abukar
Abukar sentenced to 166 months for second-degree murder without intent

Latest News

A celebration outside the Supreme Court, Friday, June 24, 2022, in Washington. The Supreme...
How U.S. states have banned, limited or protected abortion
Soldiers field park
Community encouraged to engage in next steps of master planning process for Rochester parks
Jose Rodriguez, of Orlando, Fla., center, walks with the Equality Florida group at the...
With Roe dead, some fear rollback of LGBTQ and other rights
Afghan boys sit near their damaged house that was destroyed in an earthquake in the Spera...
Aftershock in Afghanistan as quake toll rises to 1,150 dead
Reigniting Tesla fire