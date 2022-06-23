Warm sunshine today; thunderstorms will be possible to start our weekend

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Bright, warm sunshine will once again be the rule across our area today as temperatures climb toward the upper 80s. Expect a mostly sunny sky throughout the day with a southwest wind working to pull in slightly warmer air. Those winds will occasionally reach 20 miles per hour in the midday and afternoon, stirring the air a bit to help bring some measure of relief from the heat. At least humidity levels won’t be too intense. Dew point temperatures will be in the 50s for the most part, instead of the more oppressive 60s and 70s we experienced early in the week.

Temperatures will fall back into the upper 60s later tonight with light south winds and a few passing clouds.

A storm system approaching from the west will bring a few more clouds and eventually some isolated thunderstorms for Friday, mainly in the afternoon and evening. High temperatures will be in the mid-80s with a south breeze that will pull in a little more humidity.

Thunderstorms will likely build to our west late Friday night, possibly becoming strong to severe before rumbling into our local area after midnight. Large hail and damaging winds will be possible in a few of those late-night thunderstorms. Overnight low temperatures will be in the upper 60s.

Saturday will start with some scattered thunderstorms in the area and those will linger until the midday hours as a cold front pushes through the Upper Mississippi Valley. We’ll have some breaks of sunshine and just a few widely scattered showers in the area until the mid-afternoon when clouds will clear off and humidity levels will be on the wane behind that front. High temperatures will be in the low 80s with a northwest breeze that will gust beyond 20 miles per hour at times.

Cool, dry Canadian air will blow into the region on Sunday as high pressure settles into the area. High temperatures will be in the low to mid-70s with a gusty northwest breeze.

We’ll have sunshine with high temperatures in the upper 70s next Monday with low 80s for highs on Tuesday. A few isolated thunderstorms will be possible Tuesday evening.

A few more thunderstorms will be possible late next Thursday, otherwise, it’s looking like a fairly long stretch of sunny, peaceful weather is in store as we move toward the beginning of July.

