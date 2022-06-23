Advertisement

Toddler finds dollar bill stuffed with fentanyl

A family on vacation found themselves in a scary situation when their 13-month-old found a folded dollar bill with fentanyl inside.
By Hal Scheurich and Debra Worley
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 10:33 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WALA/Gray News) – A family on vacation found themselves in a scary situation when their 13-month-old found a folded dollar bill with fentanyl inside.

Randy Turner and his family were enjoying a trip to a popular outdoor venue in Orange Beach, Alabama, when his grandson saw the dollar bill on the ground and went to pick it up, WALA reports.

The toddler’s mother stepped in, picked up the folded bill and set it on a nearby table.

“And my son-in-law was sitting beside me,” Turner said. “He just reached over and got the dollar and was starting to unfold it. My son said, ‘Whoa, whoa. Wait a minute. Wait a minute.’ He said, ‘Don’t touch that dollar.’”

His son, Jake Turner, flicked the money across the table and that’s when a white powdery substance came out of it.

Jake Turner had seen the warning on Facebook about drugs being hidden in folded dollar bills.

“Stuff’s been put on that. Be careful of dollars that’s laced with fentanyl and stuff like that, but I never thought I’d see it,” he said.

The Turners alerted security, who called the police. A field test confirmed the white powdery substance was fentanyl.

Officers with the Orange Beach Police Department said that while fentanyl-laced money has been showing up more around the country, this is the first case they have seen in the area.

“If you see money folded up on the ground and it doesn’t look normal, don’t pick it up. Leave it alone. If you suspect anything suspicious, please call your local law enforcement,” explained Lt. Trent Johnson with Orange Beach police.

Police said it’s unclear whether the money was dropped on purpose for someone to find or by accident.

