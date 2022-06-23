Rain chances move in for the early weekend

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – We enjoyed another warm summer day across the region today and the seasonably warm temperatures will continue into the first half of the weekend, along with rain chances returning to the region. Tonight, we’ll see clear and quiet conditions with overnight temperatures in the mid-60s. Winds will be light out of the south at 5-10 mph.

Rain timing (KTTC)

A warm and dry Friday is on tap with mainly sunny skies. Winds will be light out of the south at 5-10 mph. Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms move back into the region late Friday night, mainly after midnight. A few overnight storms could be on the strong side with strong winds, hail, and heavy rainfall.

Scattered showers and a few rumbles of thunder continue Saturday morning, looking to wrap up between 10 am and Noon. Another brief round of isolated showers and storms is possible between 2 and 4 pm before conditions dry out for the evening. Daytime highs will be in the low 80s with breezy northwest winds at 10-15 mph. Parts of our area could see anywhere from 0.25″ to 0.75″ of rain by Saturday afternoon.

Rainfall forecast (KTTC)

Cooler, more comfortable air filters into the region Sunday following a muggy start to the weekend. A mix of sun and clouds is expected with highs in the low 70s.

Seasonal temperatures settle in for the new work week, along with mainly dry skies. Monday will see high temperatures in the mid-70s with mostly sunny skies.

Low 80s are on tap for Tuesday and Wednesday with mostly to partly sunny skies.

Isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible Thursday.

Sarah's 7-Day Forecast (KTTC)

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.