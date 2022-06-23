Pine Island dog wins Sporting Group at Westminster Dog Show

PINE ISLAND, Minn. (KTTC) – An English Setter from Pine Island won the Sporting Group under judge Dr. Elliot L. at the 146th Annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show.

Belle, a 4-year-old female, officially known as GCHS CH Ciara N’ Honeygait Belle Of The Ball FDC CGC, took top honors among the 558 dogs entered within the Sporting Group.

Belle at Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show (Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show)

Belle was handled by Amanda Ciaravino, owned by Van Jacobsen, Lee Afdahl, Amanda and Vito Ciaravino and bred by John and Mary Nowak, Brian Silbernagel and Amanda and Vito Ciaravino.

The Sporting Group was televised live on FS1 Wednesday evening.

Westminster saw over 3,000 entries in conformation, with three days of Best of Breed judging from June 20-22, culminating with the Group and Best in Show competitions.

Full results and Videos can be found here.

