Nonprofit encourages community to leave a light on for Jodi this weekend

Monday, June 27, marks 27 years since Jodi Huisentruit disappeared on her way to work in Mason...
By Beret Leone
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 5:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MASON CITY, Iowa (KTTC) – It’s been more than 25 years since Jodi Huisentruit disappeared on her way to work. Huisentruit was a morning news anchor, working in Mason City.

This weekend, ahead of the day she vanished 27 years ago, there’s an effort to remember her. It’s a campaign called “Lights for Jodi.” Anyone and everyone is encouraged to leave a porch light on for Jodi.

The campaign is headed by by FindJodi, a group of journalists stationed across the country, working to keep Jodi’s story alive.

The same initiative started back in 1995, the year she went missing.

“We’re bringing it back now, so that people have a chance to show that they care,” FindJodi member Scott Fuller said. “Show their solidarity. Show they are thinking about Jodi. This is something people can do from anywhere.”

FindJodi also asks that anyone participating in the “Lights for Jodi” campaign to share a photo with “#LightsForJodi” on social media.

“Things like that mean a lot to the family,” Fuller said. “When they see all these people who still care and are still interested in seeing a resolution in Jodi’s case, it means a lot to them, too.”

Leave a light on for Jodi Friday through Saturday. Monday marks 27 years since Jodi disappeared.

