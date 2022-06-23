Advertisement

Kenyon woman sentenced to more than nine years in prison

gavel
gavel(MGN)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 7:19 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS (KTTC) – A woman from Kenyon was sentenced for more than nine years in prison after she was convicted on embezzlement and fraud charges.

Kimberly Sue Peterson-Janovec, 59, was convicted of embezzling more than $880,000 from from the owners of several Denny’s franchises in the twin cities and from a large, family-owned, construction company in Rochester.

On February 22, 2022, Peterson-Janovec was convicted by a federal jury on 24 counts of fraud, aggravated identity theft, and tax crimes. Notably, Peterson-Janovec has a prior federal fraud conviction from 1998, when she reportedly embezzled more than $950,000 from another former employer.

According to court documents, Peterson-Janovec generated false vendor payment requests for her own use. She also allegedly manipulated payroll systems for her benefit. She reportedly used the money to fund hobbies and put a down payment on a house.

Peterson-Janovec has also be ordered to pay more than $1 million in restitution.

This case was the result of an investigation conducted by the United States Postal Inspection Service, the Burnsville Police Department, and the Criminal Investigation Division of the IRS.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Olmsted County Sheriff's Office and RPD hold news conference on dead body found in Olmsted...
28-year-old woman found dead in Olmsted County
Rochester
Public pools in southeast Minnesota off to rough summer start
Rochester Public Utilities works to fix leak
Water main break in north Rochester
Police presence in southeast Rochester
Man arrested after fleeing police after traffic stop, search
Miss Minnesota - Rachel Evangelisto
Miss Winona makes history as the first Native American to win Miss Minnesota; headed to Miss America

Latest News

Hayfield
Hayfield celebrates the city’s 150-year anniversary
With no bonding money in 2022, infrastructure projects hit roadblocks
Projects stall with no bonding money
With no bonding money in 2022, infrastructure projects hit roadblocks
Governor Tim Walz
Gov Walz calls for rebate checks but Republicans want permanent tax relief