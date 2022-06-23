Kenyon woman sentenced to more than nine years in prison

MINNEAPOLIS (KTTC) – A woman from Kenyon was sentenced for more than nine years in prison after she was convicted on embezzlement and fraud charges.

Kimberly Sue Peterson-Janovec, 59, was convicted of embezzling more than $880,000 from from the owners of several Denny’s franchises in the twin cities and from a large, family-owned, construction company in Rochester.

On February 22, 2022, Peterson-Janovec was convicted by a federal jury on 24 counts of fraud, aggravated identity theft, and tax crimes. Notably, Peterson-Janovec has a prior federal fraud conviction from 1998, when she reportedly embezzled more than $950,000 from another former employer.

According to court documents, Peterson-Janovec generated false vendor payment requests for her own use. She also allegedly manipulated payroll systems for her benefit. She reportedly used the money to fund hobbies and put a down payment on a house.

Peterson-Janovec has also be ordered to pay more than $1 million in restitution.

This case was the result of an investigation conducted by the United States Postal Inspection Service, the Burnsville Police Department, and the Criminal Investigation Division of the IRS.

