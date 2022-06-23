Jefferson Elementary receives $15K grant for new inclusive playground

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Jefferson Elementary Parent Teacher Student Association (PTSA), home to the Autism Spectrum Disorder Program for Rochester Public Schools, has been named a 2022 Affinity Plus Foundation Community Grant Recipient.

According to the announcement, the organization received $15,000 to go toward new playground equipment designed to support the sensory needs of its students with autism.

The playground will help provide a safe, inclusive and fun environment for approximately 150 Rochester students.

The Affinity Plus Foundation, a 501(c)(3) established by Affinity Plus Federal Credit Union is dedicated to enriching lives and communities, and it announced the first of its 2022 community grant recipients Thursday.

Along with Jefferson elementary PTSA, five other Minnesota nonprofit organizations will also receive $15,000 grants to further their efforts to make a positive impact in communities across the state. Those other organizations are as follows:

The Show (St. Paul): The nonprofit, dedicated to creating accessibility in the arts and promoting and uniting artists of all abilities, will use its funding to support two of The Show’s exhibitions, showcasing their work at St. Paul Saints games and the St. Paul Farmers Market. They will also upgrade the nonprofit’s website to create online sales for their artists.

The Du Nord Foundation (Minneapolis) : The community-driven organization will use the grant to support its Community Market—a barrier-free food shelf that engages the community in healthy eating by providing fresh fruit and vegetables at no charge.

Foundation for Essential Needs (Minneapolis ): Funding will aid the organization’s food shelf engagement program that works with food banks to increase community impact and improve organizational health.

Cars for Neighbors (Blaine) : The vehicle repair program will use the funding to further its efforts to inspect and fund critical safety repairs for low-income residents of Anoka County where public transit options are limited.

Lakes & Prairies Community Action Partnership, Inc. (Moorhead): The grant will support the nonprofit’s Career Connect Program, which connects low-income workers with training for high demand careers like nursing, mechanics, etc.

Since its founding in 2000, the Affinity Plus Foundation has donated more than $1 million to Minnesota communities and continues to seek ways to boost its grant program in response to current challenges facing communities.

“Through these grants, Affinity Plus aims to advance the missions of those organizations that already work tirelessly to do good in their communities and give them added financial support to further their efforts or springboard new initiatives,” said Adam Layne, Senior Community Engagement Specialist at Affinity Plus. “We are excited to announce our latest community grant recipients whose work aligns with our mission to build a better future for all Minnesotans.”

More information can be found on Affinity Plus Foundation website here.

