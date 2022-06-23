Iowa girl wins World Chess Championship

AMES, Iowa (KCCI) - An Iowa girl’s talent in chess is now known on the world stage.

Nine-year-old Irene Jiao Fei, from Ames, won the FIDE World School Chess Championship last week in Panama City. She finished first in the under nine competition.

In the competition, she defeated seven opponents and came to a draw with two.

“My mom signed me up for a chess club when I was in kindergarten, and then the coach there said I was pretty good,” she said.

She said she loves the strategy of the game, thinking ahead three to six moves and trying to bait her opponents into bad moves.

