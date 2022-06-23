Hayfield celebrates the city’s 150-year anniversary

HAYFIELD, Minn. (KTTC) – This year marks the sesquicentennial, or 150 years, of the city of Hayfield.

Festivities will be happening Thursday, June 23, through Sunday, June 26, to honor the community’s past, present, and future.

There will be something for everyone - children, teens, adults, and families.

Below is a list of events going on throughout the celebration:

June 23

Teen dance

Children’s play

Family movie in the park

June 24

Golf tournament

Quilt show

Family bingo

School tours

Variety show

Campfire/music

Adult country line street dance

June 25

5K run/walk

Pancake feed

Carnival

Sports tournaments

Garden tours

Flea/farmers market

Chicken fry

History exhibit & panel

Field of flags

Roosters baseball game

Ray Sands and the Polka Dots

Fireworks

Adult time machine street dance

June 26

Worship service

Omelets & Bloody Mary’s

Horse shoe tournament

Car show

Vintage fashion show

Community photo

Pantry tour

Kiddie parade and Grande parade

Magic show

Farm petting zoo

For more information about the sesquicentennial, click here.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.