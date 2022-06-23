Advertisement

Hayfield celebrates the city’s 150-year anniversary

Hayfield
Hayfield(KTTC)
By Kelsey Marier
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 4:17 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAYFIELD, Minn. (KTTC) – This year marks the sesquicentennial, or 150 years, of the city of Hayfield.

Festivities will be happening Thursday, June 23, through Sunday, June 26, to honor the community’s past, present, and future.

There will be something for everyone - children, teens, adults, and families.

Below is a list of events going on throughout the celebration:

June 23

  • Teen dance
  • Children’s play
  • Family movie in the park

June 24

  • Golf tournament
  • Quilt show
  • Family bingo
  • School tours
  • Variety show
  • Campfire/music
  • Adult country line street dance

June 25

  • 5K run/walk
  • Pancake feed
  • Carnival
  • Sports tournaments
  • Garden tours
  • Flea/farmers market
  • Chicken fry
  • History exhibit & panel
  • Field of flags
  • Roosters baseball game
  • Ray Sands and the Polka Dots
  • Fireworks
  • Adult time machine street dance

June 26

  • Worship service
  • Omelets & Bloody Mary’s
  • Horse shoe tournament
  • Car show
  • Vintage fashion show
  • Community photo
  • Pantry tour
  • Kiddie parade and Grande parade
  • Magic show
  • Farm petting zoo

For more information about the sesquicentennial, click here.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Olmsted County Sheriff's Office and RPD hold news conference on dead body found in Olmsted...
28-year-old woman found dead in Olmsted County
Rochester
Public pools in southeast Minnesota off to rough summer start
Rochester Public Utilities works to fix leak
Water main break in north Rochester
Police presence in southeast Rochester
Man arrested after fleeing police after traffic stop, search
Miss Minnesota - Rachel Evangelisto
Miss Winona makes history as the first Native American to win Miss Minnesota; headed to Miss America

Latest News

Parking Ramp 6 in Downtown Rochester
Downtown Rochester Ramp 6 closed for construction
Rochester Swimming
Rochester Swim Club pushes for more swimming pools
Dominion Energy’s North Anna Nuclear Power Station in Louisa County.
Scheduled Simulated Nuclear Incident Drill
Miss Minnesota - Rachel Evangelisto
Miss Winona makes history as the first Native American to win Miss Minnesota; headed to Miss America