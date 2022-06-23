Hayfield celebrates the city’s 150-year anniversary
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 4:17 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAYFIELD, Minn. (KTTC) – This year marks the sesquicentennial, or 150 years, of the city of Hayfield.
Festivities will be happening Thursday, June 23, through Sunday, June 26, to honor the community’s past, present, and future.
There will be something for everyone - children, teens, adults, and families.
Below is a list of events going on throughout the celebration:
June 23
- Teen dance
- Children’s play
- Family movie in the park
June 24
- Golf tournament
- Quilt show
- Family bingo
- School tours
- Variety show
- Campfire/music
- Adult country line street dance
June 25
- 5K run/walk
- Pancake feed
- Carnival
- Sports tournaments
- Garden tours
- Flea/farmers market
- Chicken fry
- History exhibit & panel
- Field of flags
- Roosters baseball game
- Ray Sands and the Polka Dots
- Fireworks
- Adult time machine street dance
June 26
- Worship service
- Omelets & Bloody Mary’s
- Horse shoe tournament
- Car show
- Vintage fashion show
- Community photo
- Pantry tour
- Kiddie parade and Grande parade
- Magic show
- Farm petting zoo
