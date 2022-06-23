Advertisement

Gov Walz calls for rebate checks but Republicans want permanent tax relief

Governor Tim Walz
Governor Tim Walz(None)
By Tom Overlie
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 8:33 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The battle between Governor Walz and Minnesota Republicans continues over how to disperse the state’s historic multi-billion dollar surplus.

The governor and members of the DFL party are calling for a special session to sign off on sending thousand-dollar checks to Minnesotans. Democrats say the money would be helpful for those struggling to pay skyrocketing costs on gas, food and other necessities. The state has about a 7-billion dollar surplus.

The governor wants to give 4-billion of that back, meaning a thousand dollar check to individuals, and 2-thousand dollars for couples who earn less than 275-thousand dollars.

Senate Majority Leader, Jeremy Miller, says his party wants to give more than 8-billion in *permanent tax cuts, not one-time rebate checks. Miller says, “This desperate attempt by the governor is to distract voters from his record of higher taxes. and more government involvement in peoples lives.”

Governor Walz says the rebate checks would not be subject to state and federal income tax, and Minnesotans can’t wait until next year for help.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rochester
Public pools in southeast Minnesota off to rough summer start
Olmsted County Sheriff's Office and RPD hold news conference on dead body found in Olmsted...
28-year-old woman found dead in Olmsted County
Police presence in southeast Rochester
Man arrested after fleeing police after traffic stop, search
Rochester Public Utilities works to fix leak
Water main break in north Rochester
Miss Minnesota - Rachel Evangelisto
Miss Winona makes history as the first Native American to win Miss Minnesota; headed to Miss America

Latest News

Projects stall with no bonding money
With no bonding money in 2022, infrastructure projects hit roadblocks
Family, friend and neighbor childcare grants, Darian Leddy reports
Childcare
Minnesota Department of Human Services awarding $3 million in grants to childcare providers
Construction cones.
Public meeting to be held regarding CR 44 and Hwy 14 intersection project