One juvenile dead in car vs. motorcycle crash on East Circle Drive

UPDATE: Rochester Police Department (RPD) is investigating a fatal crash that occurred around 12:54 p.m. Thursday.

According to RPD, it happened at the intersection of East Circle Drive NE and Northern Valley Place NE.

The crash involved a motorcycle and car.

The driver of the motorcycle, a juvenile male, died at the scene. The driver of the car was not injured.

The Forensic Mapping Unit is working to determine what happened. It was reported that the motorcyclist was driving eastbound at a high-rate of speed.

Westbound traffic on East Circle Drive NE is being re-routed onto the service drive.

Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office, RPD, Rochester Fire Department all responded to the scene.

This is a developing story.

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Rochester police are working a crash scene on E. Circle Drive near Northern Valley Drive.

Right now, westbound lanes of E. Circle Drive are closed. Drivers should avoid the area if possible. Rochester police and fire crews are on scene. Officers on scene said a motorcycle was involved. A smaller SUV on scene also has damage.

KTTC has reached out to Rochester police for more information.

