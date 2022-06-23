Breezy and warm today; thunderstorm chances return to start the weekend

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Bright, warm sunshine is working with a southwest breeze to warm our temperatures toward the 90s in much of the area today. Those winds will reach 25 miles per hour at times this afternoon, stirring the air a bit to help bring some measure of relief from the heat. At least humidity levels aren’t an issue at this point. Dew point temperatures will be in the 50s for the most part, instead of the more oppressive 60s and 70s we experienced early in the week.

We'll have gusty winds and high temps in the upper 80s today. (KTTC)

Temperatures will fall back into the upper 60s later tonight with light south winds and a few passing clouds.

A storm system approaching from the west will bring a few more clouds and eventually some isolated thunderstorms for Friday, mainly in the afternoon and evening. High temperatures will be in the mid-80s with a south breeze that will pull in a little more humidity.

There will be a chance of thunderstorms Friday night and Saturday morning. Some of those storms may become severe. (KTTC)

Thunderstorms will likely build to our west late Friday night, possibly becoming strong to severe before rumbling into our local area after midnight. Large hail and damaging winds will be possible in a few of those late-night thunderstorms. Overnight low temperatures will be in the upper 60s.

Saturday will start with some scattered thunderstorms in the area and those will linger until the midday hours as a cold front pushes through the Upper Mississippi Valley. We’ll have some breaks of sunshine and just a few widely scattered showers in the area until the mid-afternoon when clouds will clear off and humidity levels will be on the wane behind that front. High temperatures will be in the low 80s with a northwest breeze that will gust beyond 20 miles per hour at times.

Cool, dry Canadian air will blow into the region on Sunday as high pressure settles into the area. High temperatures will be in the low to mid-70s with a gusty northwest breeze.

We’ll have sunshine with high temperatures in the upper 70s next Monday with low 80s for highs on Tuesday. A few isolated thunderstorms will be possible Tuesday evening.

We'll have high temps in the 80s until the weekend. The best chances for rain will be late Friday night and Saturday morning. (KTTC)

A few more thunderstorms will be possible late next Thursday, otherwise, it’s looking like a fairly long stretch of sunny, peaceful weather is in store as we move toward the beginning of July.

Temps will be seasonably warm for most of the next ten days. Early next week, there will be a brief cool down with Canadian air pouring into the region. (KTTC)

